Story Content

In a recent evaluation the school did not meet the full requirements of the new Investors In People standard. We have been assured that this is not unusual because of the new criteria of the standard. It does however mean the school is placed in a 6 month probationary period in which it must show it is making headway to meet the full requirements. We have been told that the school failed on minor issues, including confusion about the role of middle management, and inconsistencies in the induction of support staff.