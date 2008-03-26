Year 13 Prom

Story Content

A dedicated team of highly organised year 13s has been beavering away preparing this year?s prom. Despite many complaints about the price, the venue and the team members themselves the event looks to be a roaring success, and certainly not something to be missed. Just to confirm some details, the prom is open to all students in Year 13 as well as staff and will take place on August 24th at the St George Hotel in Rochester. Tickets are on sale at lunchtime at a price of £25 for students and £10 for teachers. You can get more details from their website: http://rmgs-prom.blogspot.com