Year 13 Prom

Site Links
Home
Submit Story
Admin Login
User Login
Info
About Us
Contact Us
Legal Bits
Wisdom
PDF Things
RSS Info
Our History
Current Poll
"Should we reveal our year 13 team?"
Yes, asap - 1696
No, never - 1003
Recent 10 Stories
Your School Stars... Our Year 13 Team Farewell Year of... Investigating: Healthy Eating General Studies: Why Waste Our Time? Apple Mac vs Windows Change of Times Rejected Year 13 Prom Investors in People? We?re Back!
Story Content
A dedicated team of highly organised year 13s has been beavering away preparing this year?s prom. Despite many complaints about the price, the venue and the team members themselves the event looks to be a roaring success, and certainly not something to be missed. Just to confirm some details, the prom is open to all students in Year 13 as well as staff and will take place on August 24th at the St George Hotel in Rochester. Tickets are on sale at lunchtime at a price of £25 for students and £10 for teachers. You can get more details from their website: http://rmgs-prom.blogspot.com