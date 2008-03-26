Story Content

As we mentioned in our issue, in the summer we will reveal our year 13 team - if you want us to! But who do you think they are? To post who you think they are, click "Read More" then leave us a comment at the bottom of the page. As usual, you cannot leave comments on the site whilst at school. This is because the option to leave user feedback on the site could give Medway cause to ban our site - and we don't want to give them any excuses!



We will not edit or filter the names left on this article - assuming they are actually year 13s!